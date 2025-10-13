Penn State Athletics speaks on firing of James Franklin, but avoids question about $50M buyout

Leadership officials in Penn State athletics spoke publicly Monday about Sunday's firing of football coach James Franklin.

Pat Kraft, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Penn State, would not answer questions about how the university will pay Franklin’s nearly $50 million buyout.

“Look, I’m not going to get into the financials," Kraft said. "What I will tell you about the buyout: This is an athletics issue. This is not the institution’s issue. So we in athletics are covering all the costs. I just want that to be known.”

Penn State's Nittany Lions started the season ranked No. 2, but the loss Saturday to Northwestern was the third of the season. That loss ended any chance the team had of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Kraft said this decision was not based just on those recent losses, but the overall state of the football program.

"This is not a three-game thing," Kraft said. "This is really diving into where we were as a program, what is the trajectory of this program? And you all know, and I'm not shy to admit it, I'm here to win national championship. I believe our fans deserve that." Kraft said.

Kraft says he’s leading a national search for the next head coach.

Penn State Athletics Terry Smith, who was the associate head coach of Penn State's football team, will now serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. He spoke at a press conference Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, about the firing of James Franklin.

Terry Smith, who was the associate head coach, will now serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Smith said he was surprised to hear about Franklin's firing and that the two had a "heartfelt" conversation Sunday night.

"I just wanted to express my gratitude and thankfulness for him and all that he's done for me, my family, and this program," Smith said. "(Franklin) took us out of a dark era and got us to be a relevant program again, and we don't take that for granted."

Smith said Franklin also got to address the team.

"As you could imagine, it was emotional," Smith said. "Those kids love him. We're going to miss him."

Smith answered questions about how he's addressing recruiting and student athletes who may want to sit out the rest of the season or play for another team. He said Penn State is still "a great university that offers a first-class education" and that Penn State will still play in the Big Ten, regardless of who the next head coach is.