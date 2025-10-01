© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
PA expects price spike for Pennie users as health insurance rates go up, federal tax break set to expire

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
This map from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department shows the average annual loss of advance federal premium tax credits per policy if the enhanced tax credits were to expire. The federal tax credits will expire at the end of 2025 unless Congress takes action to extend them.
Pennie
/
PA Insurance Department
This map from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department shows the average annual loss of advance federal premium tax credits per policy if the enhanced tax credits were to expire. The federal tax credits will expire at the end of 2025 unless Congress takes action to extend them.

Nearly a record half million Pennsylvanians used the state’s health insurance marketplace — Pennie — to get their health insurance this year, but the tax breaks many of those enrollees got will expire at the end of December unless Congress and President Donald Trump take action.

The end-of-year deadline comes as the tax credits are caught up in a partisan budget battle and government shutdown in Washington. Democrats want an extension included in any budget deal.

Health insurance rates are already expected to rise for everyone. And if federal tax credits are not extended, people who buy their health insurance through Pennsylvania’s Affordable Care Act marketplace Pennie, will get hit with even bigger price increases.

“We anticipate rate increases of 82% or more for a lot of the enrollees on Pennie, just because that subsidy helped them pay for their insurance coverage," said Michael Humphreys, Pennsylvania’s insurance commissioner.

Humphreys said rate spikes could mean that younger, healthier people forego insurance. And that has its own effects.

“When you see healthy individuals leaving the market, it means the overall market is less healthy," he said. "So insurers are raising their prices in anticipation of a less healthy market for next year.”

Pennsylvania is one of the states pushing for Congress to extend the the tax credits.

Related Content
  • According to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, if Congress does not extend the enhanced premium tax credits, monthly premiums for Pennie enrollees in the 15th Congressional District would increase by 85% on average.
    PA health insurance commissioner on rising rates, end of federal tax credits
    Anne Danahy
    A record half million Pennsylvanians used the state’s health insurance marketplace — Pennie — to get their health insurance for this year. Many of them got tax credits — cutting the cost for them significantly. But those federal tax credits are set to expire at the end of this year. WPSU spoke with Pennsylvania’s Insurance Commissioner about the end of tax credits, rising rates and what it means for consumers.