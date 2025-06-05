Lemont bridge to close for several months starting Monday, affecting drivers and CATA bus service

PennDOT says the Elmwood Street bridge near Lemont will be closed starting Monday as part of a bridge rehabilitation project, during which time drivers will be detoured and Centre Area Transportation Authority buses will bypass Lemont in both directions.

"The CC Route will remain on College Ave. with no service at any stops in Lemont," said Sara Dixon, a spokesperson for CATA.

Dixon also said there is no set date for when CATA will resume the CC Route to Lemont, but said the CATAGO! service will still be available in the area.

PennDOT expects the Elmwood Street bridge to reopen sometime in mid-September. Drivers will follow a detour using Pike Street and College Avenue.

PennDOT This map from PennDOT shows the detour drivers will follow during the Elmwood Street bridge rehabilitation project, which PennDOT expects to last until mid-September.

Work on the bridge will include concrete beam and deck repairs, installation of reinforcement bars and new strip seals, an epoxy overlay, approach paving and pavement marking. PennDOT said this work will improve ride quality, extend the bridge's service life and improve its overall condition rating from fair to good.