PennDOT says to expect traffic impacts near Lemont as bridge restoration begins

Rehabilitation work on the Elmwood Street bridge near Lemont will start Monday, April 7, according to PennDOT. The bridge spans Route 322 near the Route 26-State College exit in College Township.

In a release, PennDOT said drivers could see short-term lane and shoulder closures on Route 322 while crews work under the bridge. The bridge will stay open until the end of the school year and close during the summer. PennDOT said it will share detour information closer to that time, and expects all work to finish by late September.

Work will include concrete beam and deck repairs, reinforcement bar installation, new strip seals and an epoxy overlay to improve the bridge’s current condition from fair to good.

In 2024, Pennsylvania ranked seventh in the nation for highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. But, the Shapiro administration touted its progress to improve the state’s bridges last year, saying Pennsylvania repaired the most poor-condition bridges of any state, according to Federal Highway Administration data.

Work on the Elmwood Bridge is part of a contract to also improve the Route 504 bridge spanning Wallace Run in Boggs Township, which finished last year, and work on a Route 26 bridge spanning Route 322, which will see work later this construction season. PennDOT said H&P Construction Inc. of Kulpmont, PA, is the contractor on the $1.4 million project.