Controversial Commonwealth University president to step down, accept leadership role at PASSHE

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published April 29, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
The "Lock Haven University - Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" logo on the outside of a building on campus.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
The "Lock Haven University - Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" logo on the outside of a building on campus. Lock Haven University is a part of Commonwealth University.

Controversial Commonwealth University president Bashar Hanna will step down on July 31 this summer to accept a new leadership role for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education.

University leaders shared an update on its website Tuesday afternoon and thanked Hanna for his service.

Union members at Commonwealth University previously overwhelmingly voted that they had “no confidence” in Hanna. That’s because of what many faculty saw as poor leadership and a nearly $4 million federal wrongful termination verdict against Hanna.

Council of Trustees Chair John Wetzel thanked Hanna and said he improved access and retention at the universities.

"(Hanna) also moved the university closer to the business community by focusing on workforce alignment," Wetzel said. "We wish him luck in his new position and look forward to his continued partnership as we continue to make Commonwealth University the regionally relevant academy Pennsylvania needs."

Hanna will begin his new role as vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education on August 1.
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
