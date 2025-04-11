© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PennDOT to share preferred option for U.S. Route 322 State College connector project at May meeting

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
Trucks driving on a commercial stretch of U.S. Route 322 in Harris Township, Centre County on March 31, 2025.
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
A look at U.S. Route 322 in Harris Township, Centre County on March 31, 2025. PennDOT is considering options for overhauling a stretch of the road in Harris and neighboring Potter Township.

PennDOT will present its preferred option for the U.S. Route 322 State College Area Connector project at a public meeting scheduled for 4-8 p.m. on May 8 at the Wyndham Garden State College, 310 Elks Club Rd, Boalsburg.

PennDOT has been considering three alternatives for the overhaul of U.S. Route 322 in Potter and Harris townships in Centre County. All three of the options — North, Central and South — would have an impact on some homes and farmland in the area.

PennDOT is holding the meeting with the Federal Highway Administration. It will include exhibits and information along with design team members, who will be available to answer questions. Those meeting exhibits and information will be available on the State College Area Connector site starting May 5, according to the news release announcing the meeting.

Members of the public can submit comments on the project via email to emurnyack@pa.gov or lwoolridge@pa.gov, online via the study webpage www.PennDOT.pa.gov/SCAC or by mail to PennDOT District 2-0, attention Eric Murnyack or Leigh Woolridge, 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield, PA 16830.

PennDOT's proposed schedule for the State College Area Connector Project.
PennDOT
PennDOT's proposed schedule for the State College Area Connector Project.
Tags
Local NewsU.S. Route 322State College Area Connector
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy