PennDOT to share preferred option for U.S. Route 322 State College connector project at May meeting

PennDOT will present its preferred option for the U.S. Route 322 State College Area Connector project at a public meeting scheduled for 4-8 p.m. on May 8 at the Wyndham Garden State College, 310 Elks Club Rd, Boalsburg.

PennDOT has been considering three alternatives for the overhaul of U.S. Route 322 in Potter and Harris townships in Centre County. All three of the options — North, Central and South — would have an impact on some homes and farmland in the area.

PennDOT is holding the meeting with the Federal Highway Administration. It will include exhibits and information along with design team members, who will be available to answer questions. Those meeting exhibits and information will be available on the State College Area Connector site starting May 5, according to the news release announcing the meeting.

Members of the public can submit comments on the project via email to emurnyack@pa.gov or lwoolridge@pa.gov, online via the study webpage www.PennDOT.pa.gov/SCAC or by mail to PennDOT District 2-0, attention Eric Murnyack or Leigh Woolridge, 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield, PA 16830.