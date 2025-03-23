Residents gather for community forum to discuss impact of SCI Rockview closure

State Rep. Paul Takac hosted a forum on Friday night for residents to discuss the effects the proposed closures of SCI Rockview and Quehanna Boot Camp would have on the surrounding community. The event was the first of five community forums on the issue that Takac plans to host.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced on February 10 it was proposing the closure of Rockview and Quehanna.

Community members had the chance to speak to Takac, as well as Centre County commissioners Mark Higgins and Amber Concepcion, about what the closures would mean for them and their families.

Angela Mundy was one concerned resident who spoke Friday. She is the daughter of a former correctional officer and the wife of a current correctional officer at Rockview. Mundy said that closing the facility would lead to mental health struggles for both correctional officers and their families.

“This facility is a sense of brotherhood, trust and comfort which takes years to build. That loss can lead to feelings of uncertainty, fear, stress, anxiety, depression and even suicide,” Mundy said.

Rep. Takac said he is holding these forums to gain a better understanding of what the closures would mean for residents. He told speakers at the event that he will communicate these concerns directly to Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Your voice matters, and we want to make sure that it’s heard. We’re trying to create as many opportunities as we can for that, and your voice is really important because it helps us be better advocates and it will ultimately I believe help us make better decisions in the long run,” Takac said.

Takac is hosting four more community forums, all from 5-6:30 p.m. Here are the dates and locations:



Thursday, March 27 — Howard United Methodist Church, 144 Main St., Howard

Monday, March 31 — Benner Township Municipal Building, 1224 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte

Wednesday, April 2 — Schlow Public Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College

Monday, April 7 — Snow Shoe Township Building, 268 Old Side Road, Clarence

On Friday, the Pa. Department of Corrections announced its own public hearings on April 10 and April 15.