Pa. DOC announces public hearing dates for proposed SCI Rockview and Quehanna Boot Camp closures

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced public hearing dates for the proposed closures of SCI Rockview and the Quehanna Boot Camp.

A hearing for SCI Rockview will be April 15 from 5-7 p.m. in the Bald Eagle Area High School/Middle School Auditorium.

The hearing for the Quehanna Boot Camp will be April 10 from 5-7 p.m. in the Karthaus Community Alliance Church.

The department said these hearings will provide information and allow public comment on the potential closure of these facilities.

The department is recommending the closure of these facilities because of aging infrastructure and needed upgrades, staffing shortages, the costs of paying overtime to employees, and the number of empty beds.

State Rep. Paul Takac, whose district includes SCI Rockview, is holding his own series of local hearings about the proposed closings, starting Friday.