WPSU Blues Archive - July 12, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 12, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from B.B. King, Dr. John, Koko Taylor, Sleepy John Estes, Mavis Staples, Skip James, Buddy Guy, Josh White, The Black Keys, Jimmy Rogers, Willie Cobbs, Champion Jack Dupree, Greg Brown, Shelia Wilcoxson, Stringbean & The Stalkers, Richard Ray Ferrell, Townes Van Zandt, Big Bill Broonzy, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.