© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - July 12, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 12, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Singer Mavis Staples center performs at the Apollo Theater to celebrate the release of her new album "We Get By", on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York, (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)
Brad Barket / AP
/
Invision
Singer Mavis Staples center performs at the Apollo Theater to celebrate the release of her new album "We Get By", on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York,

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 12, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from B.B. King, Dr. John, Koko Taylor, Sleepy John Estes, Mavis Staples, Skip James, Buddy Guy, Josh White, The Black Keys, Jimmy Rogers, Willie Cobbs, Champion Jack Dupree, Greg Brown, Shelia Wilcoxson, Stringbean & The Stalkers, Richard Ray Ferrell, Townes Van Zandt, Big Bill Broonzy, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel