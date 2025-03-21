Hear Pa. lawmakers answer questions about SCI Rockview, I-99 construction and other current events

WPSU is providing the full audio of a Q&A panel with lawmakers recorded Thursday morning in State College covering an array of topics, including the proposal to close SCI Rockview, the high-speed interchange project between I-80 and I-99 near Bellefonte, Gov. Josh Shapiro's latest budget proposal and the local impacts of tariffs.

The Q&A was part of the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County's legislative breakfast and was moderated by CBICC President Greg Scott. Guests included lawmakers representing parts of central Pennsylvania, including U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, state Sen. Cris Dush, state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, and state Rep. Paul Takac.

WPSU is reporting on parts of the conversation, including Thompson's comments about President Trump's executive order to begin dismantling the U.S. Department of Education. But in response to recent demands from the public for politicians to answer their questions about what's going on in government, we also wanted to make the full Q&A available to anyone who is interested.

You can listen to the lawmakers' remarks through the audio player at the top of this web page.



Time codes for each speaker

U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson:

0:00 - 26:10

State Sen. Cris Dush:

26:34 - 47:00

State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff:

47:00 - 1:01:53

State Rep. Paul Takac:

1:02:21 - 1:23:05

Closing Remarks:

1:23:05 - 1:26:09