Central Pa. residents call on U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson to answer questions about federal cuts

Central Pennsylvania residents rallied outside of U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson's Bellefonte office Tuesday, calling on him to answer their questions about recent federal spending cuts.

More than 200 people stood on both sides of the road shouting and waving signs. Several people held “missing” signs with a picture of Thompson, reading: “Last seen: avoiding his constituents.”

Some protestors traveled from Clearfield, Elk and Clinton counties. Many want Thompson to answer why billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency keep slashing federal programs without congressional approval.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Several protestors at Tuesday's rally held “missing” signs with a picture of U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, reading: “last seen: avoiding his constituents.”

“We just need to hear something," said Margie Swoboda, chair of the Centre County Democrats, which organized this protest. "Every day the noise is getting bigger. It's getting louder. It's getting more insane. And that's not who we are as a country. And we need to have him understand. We've always thought that GT could be a reasonable person. I think deep down, he is.”

Swoboda said they invited Thompson to a town hall at the State Theatre in State College on March 29, along with other area lawmakers.

The U.S. House is out of session right now. Thompson was not at his Bellefonte office, and staffers said he was away at a meeting.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Dotty Delafield, a Boalsburg resident, said she wants to fire and give a "pink slip"to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. She also wants U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson to stand up against recent cuts to federal programs since Congress controls federal spending, according to the constitution.

The Centre County Democrats say they will continue to organize similar events until they get a meeting with Thompson.

In an emailed response to WPSU, a spokesperson for Thompson said the majority of his constituents voted in November to "right size" the federal government.

"As with any issues before Congress, Mr. Thompson welcomes constructive dialogue," said Kelsey Holt, the communications director for Thompson's office. "But, there is simply no denying that our country is facing serious fiscal challenges and we must address service on the national debt, before it begins to crowd out essential federal programs.”

Holt also said Thompson has a prior commitment and cannot attend the town hall, but he is actively engaging with his constituents. She said he spent Tuesday in Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Bucknell University and Williamsport.