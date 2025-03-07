50 years and counting: How Penn State's Movin’ On is shining a spotlight on Pa. musicians

Fez – a high-energy rock trio that sports the traditional North African and Middle Eastern hat – was named winner of Movin’ On’s Battle of the Bands on Tuesday night in Schwab Auditorium. For the last 30 years, this competition has offered local performers the opportunity to compete for the opening spot in the annual Movin’ On Festival on May 2.

Public relations director, Dominic DiFrancesco, said that providing student musicians the platform to connect with the State College community is important to the team.

“Regardless of who wins, having these eight incredible acts performing at Schwab is very exciting for all of us,” DiFrancecso said.

The evening’s performances featured a variety of genres including alternative rock, R&B, indie and rap. Many of these musicians are local Penn State students who have performed at house shows, campus events and downtown music venues.

Abigail Chachoute / WPSU The Sunday Love Club is a State College band that performed in Movin' On's 30th Battle of the Bands.

Two-time Battle of the Bands attendee, Andrea Lopez, said she enjoys supporting local music and has previously seen three of the acts perform live.

This year, she also looks forward to experiencing the community atmosphere of these events and the festival.

“I met so many people there and friends there,” Lopez said. “It’s just a really good experience because it is affordable for everyone who comes here.”

DiFrancesco said that these events not only promote local artists, but also create an opportunity for students on the promotions teams to get hands-on experience as band representatives.

“(Local artists) are part of our lineup in every way and we will advertise them and platform them in the same way that we will with our national acts,” DiFrancesco said.

This year's judges for Battle of the Bands were State College’s DJ Rictor, My Hero Zero lead vocalist Jason Olcese, and previous battle winner Hot Fudge Yacht Club’s Alex Aumen. They choose the festival’s opener based on musicianship, stage presence and engagement.

Dillion Williams / Movin' On 2024 Battle of the Bands winner, The Hot Fudge Yacht Club performing in Schwab Auditorium.

Previous local openers for the festival include Mellow Honey, Hot Fudge Yacht Club and The Women’s National Hockey League.

According to a Daily Collegian archives , the first Battle of the Bands was held on March 28th, 1995. And the winner was a band named “Helmet.”

This year Movin’ On is celebrating its 50th anniversary of bringing local and national acts to the stage. From partnering with the Association of Residence Hall Students (ARHS) and the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) 15 years ago, to more recent sustainability efforts, the festival planning has evolved over time.

They are currently in their third year of having an official sustainability team, which is currently led by director of operations, Allie Riegel. With their focus on sustainability at every event, they have partnered with Reverb and Penn State Sustainability.

Last night at the battle, there was a booth with materials about sustainability efforts and brought in Thrifted Phillyyy where students could participate in these practices.

DiFrancesco said their goals are to raise awareness, encourage sustainable practices and teach students about how much recyclable waste there is at these events.