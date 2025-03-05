A purr-fect mix: New Duncansville business combines cat lounge and used bookstore

There’s a new one stop shop in Duncansville for lovers of both books and cats. Twisted Tales, which is in a brick house on 3rd Avenue, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.
Bookshelves surround the walls in the building's lobby. There are sections for romance, fantasy, fiction and bargain novels.
Laurie Black, the owner, answered questions about the business from a long line of two-legged visitors. Some of them ask about selling their books to her.
“I am looking for good condition fantasy, romance or general fiction, hopefully," Black said. "I either do store credit or I do cash to buy them.”
There are currently ten cats at Twisted Tales. Laurie Black, the owner, says adoption applications are now closed for Raven, Dove and Totoro.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Each cat at Twisted Tales comes from the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society. Visitors can fill out applications within the bookstore or through the Humane Society's website.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
The entrance to Twisted Tale is a used bookstore, featuring sections for romance, fiction and bargain novels.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Since opening, Twisted Tales' owner says dark romance books have been "flying off the shelves."
Sydney Roach / WPSU
The cat lounge is open by appointment only. Sessions last 50 minutes.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Laurie Black (right) is the owner of Twisted Tales. She said she used to work with the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society and has seen firsthand how capacity becomes an issue during kitten season. That's part of the reason she decided to team up with them to create the cat lounge and used bookstore.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
The cat lounge is in a large side room, divided by screen doors.
“You do need to make an appointment," Black said. "People can come in, hang out with cats, grab a book from here, (and) go in and sit with the cats.”
Sessions in the cat lounge are 50 minutes, giving Black and volunteers 10 minutes in-between to clean up the area.
On Saturday, there were 10 cats for visitors to play with. Black said that is likely the maximum she wants to keep at a time.
Each cat is available for adoption through the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society. Visitors can start the adoption application process at Twisted Tales or on the Humane Society’s website.
Twisted Tales is the third cat lounge to open in Blair County in the past few years. Nine Lives Lounge in Hollidaysburg closed its doors in 2022, then Second Chance Strays opened in the same location in 2023. It later moved to Altoona, where it is still open today.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Visitors to the cat lounge are asked to not pick up any of the cats, but there are many toys scattered around to use to play with the cats.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Twisted Tales is located at 1315 3rd Ave. in Duncansville inside a brick house.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Book decor lines the walls in the lobby of Twisted Tales. Glass doors allow visitors to peek into the cat lounge.
Sydney Roach / WPSU
Many of the books at Twisted Tales are romance novels, but there are some cat-themed books as well.
Sydney Roach / WPSU