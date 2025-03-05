A purr-fect mix: New Duncansville business combines cat lounge and used bookstore

There’s a new one stop shop in Duncansville for lovers of both books and cats. Twisted Tales, which is in a brick house on 3rd Avenue, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

Bookshelves surround the walls in the building's lobby. There are sections for romance, fantasy, fiction and bargain novels.

Laurie Black, the owner, answered questions about the business from a long line of two-legged visitors. Some of them ask about selling their books to her.

“I am looking for good condition fantasy, romance or general fiction, hopefully," Black said. "I either do store credit or I do cash to buy them.”

1 of 6 — twisted tales meet the cats.JPG There are currently ten cats at Twisted Tales. Laurie Black, the owner, says adoption applications are now closed for Raven, Dove and Totoro. Sydney Roach / WPSU 2 of 6 — twisted tales cat.JPG Each cat at Twisted Tales comes from the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society. Visitors can fill out applications within the bookstore or through the Humane Society's website. Sydney Roach / WPSU 3 of 6 — twisted tale bookstore.JPG The entrance to Twisted Tale is a used bookstore, featuring sections for romance, fiction and bargain novels. Sydney Roach / WPSU 4 of 6 — twisted tale book sections.JPG Since opening, Twisted Tales' owner says dark romance books have been "flying off the shelves." Sydney Roach / WPSU 5 of 6 — twisted tales cat lounge.JPG The cat lounge is open by appointment only. Sessions last 50 minutes. Sydney Roach / WPSU 6 of 6 — Laurie Black twisted tales.JPG Laurie Black (right) is the owner of Twisted Tales. She said she used to work with the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society and has seen firsthand how capacity becomes an issue during kitten season. That's part of the reason she decided to team up with them to create the cat lounge and used bookstore. Sydney Roach / WPSU

The cat lounge is in a large side room, divided by screen doors.

“You do need to make an appointment," Black said. "People can come in, hang out with cats, grab a book from here, (and) go in and sit with the cats.”

Sessions in the cat lounge are 50 minutes, giving Black and volunteers 10 minutes in-between to clean up the area.

On Saturday, there were 10 cats for visitors to play with. Black said that is likely the maximum she wants to keep at a time.

Each cat is available for adoption through the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society. Visitors can start the adoption application process at Twisted Tales or on the Humane Society’s website.