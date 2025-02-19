New venue is bringing a world of music to State College

Manny’s Live Performance Space is bringing musical artists from around the world to downtown State College.

Manny’s owner Corey Elbin said it’s meaningful that the location on the corner of Heister Street and East College Avenue was previously home to The Saloon, which officially closed in 2023.

“The history of live music in this space is just so rich and dense and the excitement to have something come alive again, I think just really speaks to my appreciation for all the work that people have done all along the way in creating art and building community,” Elbin said.

For the opening event in mid-January, Manny’s brought the sounds of Cumbia with a performance by Colombian artist, Yeison Landero.

Helen Velásquez Photography Yeison Landero brought Cumbia music to Manny's Live Performance Space on Jan. 15, 2025.

Elbin is not new to the music scene. He’s been organizing international music performances at State College venues for the last two and a half years under the Gorinto Productions moniker.

Gorinto Productions is a member of the Secret Planet Collective, a group of promoters located along the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic who collaborate to bring musical acts from around the world to the United States.

Since 2021, Elbin has brought many of these artists to Centre County for the annual Rhoneymeade Fest. He hopes Manny’s Live Performance Space will make State College a go-to performance destination year-round.

“To have a venue that has a capacity of around 200 that people can stand or sit in to be able to fill to a packed house, is a super appealing type of engagement for these artists that are maybe not super well-known names in the States,” Elbin said.

He aims to give State College locals the opportunity to explore different styles of music. He’s also hoping to connect with residents and students to hear what they would like to see from the emerging venue.

“I just see such a value in providing a space that folks can express themselves,” Elbin said. “And have an audience that's receptive and to be able to create a space that the audience feels comfortable.”

Manny’s will not be selling alcohol, but there will be local brewers selling beer at some events. Elbin says he wants to make music easier for everyone to access.

Manny's Performance Space Instagram Corey Elbin's cat "Manny" of 23 years inspired the name of "Manny's Live Performance Space."

“I’d love to be able to be a safe space for those who are underage or in recovery and to allow people to feel comfortable seeing music, being out, without having to feel as on guard as they would in a traditional bar setting.”

So far, other local vendors who have sold food and beverages at Manny’s include Boal City Brewery and Carter’s Table.

Why “Manny’s”? The venue was named after Elbin’s cat of 23 years who has traveled all over the country with him and played a huge part in his life.

The next live music event in Manny’s Secret Planet series will feature Congolese artist, KOKOKO! on March 5.