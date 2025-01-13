Poetry Moment: 'The Rocky Mountain Locust Surge', by Mark Danowsky

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Watch out! Grasshoppers have transformed into swarming locusts. They fill the sky. They’re coming towards your farm and family. Everything is getting darker. All you can hear is their loud hum. Sound like an apocalyptic movie? In today’s poem, “The Rocky Mountain Locust Surge,” Mark Danowsky recalls the locust plagues of 1874 and 1875. In his poem’s scenario, it’s the insect invaders versus one farmer and his loved ones. What would you do?

Mark Danowsky is Editor-in-Chief of ONE ART: a journal of poetry. He is the author of four poetry books. His latest poetry collection is Meatless (Plan B Press). Take Care is forthcoming from Moon Tide Press in 2025. Mark was born in the suburbs outside Philadelphia, in Montgomery County. He has lived for several years in Philadelphia, Berks County, Lancaster County, and now Delaware County.

According to History.net, in 1874 over 120 billion locusts “ravish[ed] the Great Plains farmland. . .[devouring] ‘everything but the mortgage.’ In this so-called “land of promises,” the stories go, some settlers figuratively and literally lost the shirts off their backs.

Here’s “The Rocky Mountain Locust Surge” by Mark Danowsky

One story is about the farmer

who just started running

right into the black mass

in an attempt at dispersal.

How far past wits’ end

would you have to be pushed?

He must have become the bull

seeing red. No. Just a human

out of ideas, out of hope—

ready for oblivion.

I'd guess the cloud of locusts

looked like a giant TV

tuned to static.

When he found himself

back on the outside,

they say the locusts had eaten

the clothes right off his body.

Can you see him standing there

in the middle of a dry field

flattened by plague,

naked, except for his boots,

his family looking on

from the windows of their dusty home

wondering why they came here

where promises are unfulfilled?

This poem first appeared in Gargoyle Magazine #65.

That was “The Rocky Mountain Locust Surge” by Mark Danowsky. Thanks for listening.

