Spotlight PA Event: Test your PA knowledge at our virtual trivia night

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Can you name the first vice president from Pennsylvania? Do you know which album by this Pennsylvania-born pop star went No. 1 on the charts this year? Then test your newsy knowledge at our annual trivia night!

Spotlight PA newsletter writer Asha Prihar and editor Colin Deppen will host a night of virtual trivia on all of the biggest news, pop culture stories, and more from across the state. Plus, enter for a chance to win Spotlight PA merch from our new store.

Join us Dec. 12 from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. RVSP for free here.

Any questions or comments can be directed to events@spotlightpa.org

» Spotlight PA’s events operate on a “pay-what-you-can” honor system. If you value this public-service event, pay it forward and contribute any amount to Spotlight PA now so we can keep our programming free for everyone: spotlightpa.org/donate.