Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Penn State to promote Agricultural Innovation Grant Program

Grant applications open later this month for a new $10 million grant program to fund efficient and sustainable farming technologies in Pennsylvania.

Rep. Paul Takac spoke Monday at the Dairy Research and Teaching Complex on Penn State’s University Park campus as part of a ceremonial bill signing for farming investments in the new state budget. He was the prime sponsor for a bill which includes the new Agricultural Innovation Grant Program.

“Among other things, House Bill 2310 establishes that Pennsylvania innovation fund, which will provide grants to farmers, food processors, cooperatives and technical service providers to adopt innovative practices and technologies that will make them more efficient, profitable and sustainable, while also benefiting the environment and our climate," Takac said.

Takac said the grant program could also create new revenue streams for Pennsylvania farmers.

Dr. Troy Ott is the dean of Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences.

“Many, if not all, of the innovations this grant program will support were the result of research at universities like Penn State," Ott said.

Ott pointed to several innovations at the research complex that could help future farmers, such as a precision feeding system for cows and a methane digester that transforms manure into energy.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, who also spoke at the event, said specific funding for agricultural research is long overdue.

“We've been focused for a long time on alternative fuel tractors and methane digesters, or the kind of robotic milkers that you have here," Shapiro said. "That work has been going on, but it hasn't been adequately supported at the state level until now.”

Shapiro said grants will fund project planning, on-site implementation, and larger projects that have a regional impact.

Grant applications open on Sept. 30 and will close on Nov. 26.