Emergency service agencies in Centre and Clinton counties ask residents to report storm damage

Some central Pennsylvania emergency service agencies are assessing the damage from Thursday’s storms, which caused flooding and downed trees. Some areas saw more than 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials in Centre and Clinton counties are asking residents to report storm damage.

Scott Kemmerer, an emergency management coordinator in Clinton County, said this information will help government officials decide where to allocate resources. The reports can also help those in urgent need get help.

"By quickly identifying the areas most affected by the storm, we can prioritize and expedite recovery efforts," Kemmerer said. "This ensures that those in urgent need of assistance receive help as quickly as possible, whether it's restoring power, clearing roads, or providing emergency shelter."

Kemmerer said storm damage reports can also improve future disaster preparations. The overall damage assessment can help determine eligibility for state and federal disaster relief funds.

To report storm damage in Clinton County, you can call 570-893-4090 Ext: 3459 or email EOC@clintoncountypa.gov.

Jody Lair, Centre County's emergency services director, said anyone who had flash flooding or storm damage can call or email their office. The phone number is 814-355-6745, and the email address is eoc@centrecounty.pa.gov.

"They should include their name, street address, municipality, phone number and the type of damage that occurred," Lair said.

Officials say to include as much detail as possible, including photos.