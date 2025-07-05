© 2025 WPSU
The Local Groove - July 05, 2025

WPSU
Published July 5, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

Featuring:
Pure Cane Sugar - Box 'N Nails
Ted McCloskey - Single Use Plastic
Stars in Sapphire - Illuminate
PennSOULvanians - Bounce Back
Jim Colbert - Pale Green Eyes
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners - I'll Be Your Johnny Cash
Hannah Bingman - Clearer and Clearer
Triple A Blues Band - Gator Tune
Natascha & The Spy Boys - Crazy About You
The Extra Miles - High Crimes and Misdemeanors
Caryn Dixon - Harry & Sally
Jeff Mamett - Dark Spanish Eyes
Jeff Gibble, Zeb Crews & Zach Humphreys - Burden
JT Thompson - Cab Ride Boogie

Host - JT Thompson