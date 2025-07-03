Trump administration freezes some education funding to states, including $230 million to Pa.

The Trump administration is holding up nearly $7 billion in federal education funding that states were slated to get Tuesday, including more than $230 million to Pennsylvania.

Congress had already approved the funding to support after-school and summer school programs, adult education and literacy programs, English language learning, and teacher training.

Chris Lilienthal, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said by freezing that funding the Trump administration is putting services students depend on at risk.

“Without these funds, schools could be forced to slash reading and math supports, summer and after school programs, and support for migrants — students and English learners," Lilienthal said.

National Education Association A snapshot of U.S. Department of Education funding to Pennsylvania that was slated to be released July 1, 2025, but that the Trump administration has put on hold.

The funding freeze comes as schools and states are trying to plan for the summer and upcoming school year.

“In the long term if this continues, schools could be forced to make some layoffs of educators that would lead to significantly larger class sizes for students," Lilienthal said.

The U.S. Education Department issued a notice that the money will not be released while the programs are under review.

