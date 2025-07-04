© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - July 4, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 4, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Heinrich Klaffs
/
Creative Commons BY-SA 2.0
Rahsaan Roland Kirk performing at the NDR Hamburg's Large Broadcast Hall, 1972

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, July 4, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes tracks from King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, Count Basie, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dexter Gordon, Dizzy Gillespie, Harry Belafonte, J.J. Johnson, Dee Daniels, The Earl Klugh Trio, Brad Mehldau, Billie Holiday, Art Pepper with Duke Jordan, Anita O'Day, Nina Simone, Pete Zimmer, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Louis Armstrong, James Moody, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
