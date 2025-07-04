WPSU Jazz Archive - July 4, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, July 4, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes tracks from King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, Count Basie, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dexter Gordon, Dizzy Gillespie, Harry Belafonte, J.J. Johnson, Dee Daniels, The Earl Klugh Trio, Brad Mehldau, Billie Holiday, Art Pepper with Duke Jordan, Anita O'Day, Nina Simone, Pete Zimmer, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Louis Armstrong, James Moody, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.