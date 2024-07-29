State utility regulators ask gas company to pay $800,000 after deadly explosion in Tyrone in 2021

Three years after a deadly gas explosion in Tyrone, state utility regulators are now filing a complaint against People’s Natural Gas Company. The 62-page complaint, filed last week, accuses the gas company of several safety violations.

The complaint details the events leading up to the deadly explosion on July 26, 2021.

According to that complaint, Peoples Natural Gas Company knew there was a strong gas odor outside of a pipeline in Tyrone, but did not shut off the supply, call emergency personnel or evacuate nearby homes.

Investigators later discovered the gas leak happened because of a third-party contractor’s drill breaking a main gas line earlier in the day.

The explosion and subsequent fire led to one death and four injuries.

The state’s Public Utility Commission is asking the company to pay an $800,000 fine, and is giving them 20 days to respond.

In an emailed response to WPSU, the gas company says it is reviewing the complaint, and that it is “committed to working with the Commission toward our shared goal of enhancing the safety of our communities.”