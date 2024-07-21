Biden's out. Here's what's next.

President Biden has made a historic decision to endorse his vice president, Kamala Harris, to take his spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

The move comes after weeks of calls for Biden to step aside after concerns about his fitness for the job.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Senior White House Correspondent Tamara Keith and National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson about what this means for the Democratic Party in the months ahead to the election.

