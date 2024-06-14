Spotlight PA Event: How outdated property assessments affect schools, roads, and more

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Property taxes are a primary source of revenue for Pennsylvania’s more than 2,500 municipalities.

Various state and local regulations govern how this tax is levied by counties, municipalities, and school districts, but they do not mandate regular property assessment updates, which determine how much a property is worth.

Outdated property assessments affect schools, roads, and other quality-of-life issues, but local leaders may be reluctant to initiate reassessments. It's also a thorny issue for state lawmakers.

To unpack this issue and potential solutions, join us Thursday, June 20 from 6-7 p.m. ET on Zoom for a free panel discussion on property reassessment, how it affects municipal budgets, and what it means for Pennsylvania taxpayers.

Our panelists include:

Min Xian, local accountability reporter, Spotlight PA

Eric Montarti, research director, Allegheny Institute for Public Policy

Patrick Tobin, director, Lackawanna County Assessment Office

Lisa Schaefer, executive director, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org.

This event is part of Spotlight PA State College’s How Local Government Works series. The series focuses on issues and trends in Pennsylvania local governments and provides tools for readers to hold their local officials accountable.

