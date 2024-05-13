© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longterm closure starts on portion of South Allen St. in State College

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:20 PM EDT
A road closed sign blocks off vehicle access to a portion of South Allen St. in downtown State College, Pa.
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
A road closed sign blocks off vehicle access to a portion of South Allen St. in downtown State College, Pa. This road closure is expected to last until the third or fourth week in June, depending on the weather.

As of Monday, Allen Street in downtown State College is closed to vehicle traffic between College Avenue and Calder Way.

The borough said this work is part of the “Calder Way” project. Construction crews are installing storm sewer, sanitary sewer, telecommunications, electric, stormwater and gas utilities.

The borough says South Allen St. is tentatively scheduled to reopen by the third or fourth week of June.

"As with any project, weather and/or unforeseen [events] can affect that schedule," said Elton Hayes, the public relations contact for the Calder Way Project.

Construction crews will continue storm sewer replacement work next week on Calder Way between McAllister Alley and Pugh Street.

Phase 1 of the Calder Way Project was originally planned to start last summer, but the borough pushed it back to 2024 because of business owners' concerns in the area.

Tags
Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach