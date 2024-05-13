Longterm closure starts on portion of South Allen St. in State College

As of Monday, Allen Street in downtown State College is closed to vehicle traffic between College Avenue and Calder Way.

The borough said this work is part of the “Calder Way” project. Construction crews are installing storm sewer, sanitary sewer, telecommunications, electric, stormwater and gas utilities.

The borough says South Allen St. is tentatively scheduled to reopen by the third or fourth week of June.

"As with any project, weather and/or unforeseen [events] can affect that schedule," said Elton Hayes, the public relations contact for the Calder Way Project.

Construction crews will continue storm sewer replacement work next week on Calder Way between McAllister Alley and Pugh Street.

Phase 1 of the Calder Way Project was originally planned to start last summer, but the borough pushed it back to 2024 because of business owners' concerns in the area.