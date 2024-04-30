© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Pollinator-friendly 'No Mow May' returns to State College

WPSU | By Emily Reddy
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:11 PM EDT
A No Mow May sign in a yard with tall grass and weeds in 2022.
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
A sign marked a yard participating in No Mow May in 2022.

The State College Borough is once again allowing residents to take part in No Mow May this year.

The borough council voted on April 1, 2024 to take a break from Grass & Weeds code enforcement for the month by adopting resolution #1381. No Mow May is meant to support pollinators during their spring emergence.

The resolution, signed by borough council President Evan Myers and Assistant Borough Secretary Dianna Walter, notes that "the formative period for the establishment of pollinator and other insect species, and the many songbirds and other urban wildlife species [that] depend upon them, occurs in the late spring and early summer when they emerge from dormancy and require flowering plants as crucial foraging habitat; and these opportunities are dramatically reduced with early spring leaf-litter removal and grass-mowing."

Participants must register by May 10 on the State College Borough website or at the municipal building. Participants also must display a 2024 No Mow May yard sign, which can be picked up on the second floor of the municipal building.

Enforcement of the Grass & Weeds ordinance will resume on June 3.
Local NewsState College
Emily Reddy
Emily Reddy is the news director at WPSU-FM, the NPR-affiliate public radio station for central and northern Pennsylvania.
