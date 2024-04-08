Poetry Moment: 'The catcher and the sighs', by Cee Williams

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of 20 books, and professor of English and creative writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment.

It’s the season for baseball—and poetry. This April, National Poetry month, grab your glove. It’s time to play ball!

“Sown, grown and setting roots in Erie Pennsylvania,” that’s how poet Cee Williams describes himself. He adds, “I spend an inordinate amount of time watching baseball and complaining about the kids in my driveway.” Williams is an avid gardener, devoted dad to a Treeing Walker Coonhound named Ella, as well as a proud uncle and a grateful son. His work has appeared in various chapbooks and publications, including 2 Bridges Review and Kendall Hunt's Composing Poetry: A Guide to Writing Poems and Thinking Lyrically.

Here’s to the poetry of the game! The beauty, the grace, the lurch, the slide, the whoop, the holler, the hope, and—yes—also the cries and sighs from disappointed fans. Today’s poet describes the climb and fall of the 2019 season of the Erie SeaWolves.

Here’s “The Catcher and the Sighs (Erie SeaWolves, 2019)” by Cee Williams.

We were still in it

right up

— until the final pitch

and then

—the all encompassing banality

set the watchers and casual passengers adrift -

towards

a sea of what-ifs

and there's always next season

only—

next season has yet to arrive

and our catcher

—he died

cracked skull

skateboard riding

above the bluffs at

midnight

or sometime shortly

—after the loss

and the old hometown

— went back to what it always was

a couple stops short of the Majors

Snow Globe champs

Jim Crow Award

yard birds

on hungry nights

no pot hot enough

to take away

the big league chew

and now to fly so—

far away from away

– from such things as last place

only to consecrate the rise with memorialized

—newspaper butterflies

exalting the night

a .200 hitter caught a tired—

extra-inning heater right

in the sweet spot

and we forgot all about –

what it takes

to catch a game

to be the one squatting behind the plate

squinting

—all the better to see the glittering bay

the strength it takes

to make the throw to second plate

to wait for next season

for something—

resembling a new wardrobe

new uniforms

uniform enlightenment

and maybe

just maybe

a lighter load

—at the end of the shovel.

That was “The Catcher and the Sighs” by Cee Williams. Thanks for listening.

