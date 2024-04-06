The Local Groove - December 28, 2024

Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove. And don't miss The Local Groove Presents, streaming now on the PBS App.

Archive of the Local Groove from December 28, 2024

Featuring;

Cass & The Bailout Crew - The Cat Song

Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band - Armchair Preachers

Clark McLane Band - Mankind (A Mysterious Happening)

Eric Ian Farmer - Fortune

Erin Condo - Rosalita

Idle Kyle - Grounded

John Cunningham - The Long Way Back To You

JT Blues - Cold Firey Lake

Stars In Sapphire - Illuminate

The PennSoulvanians - Pilgrimage

Host - Don Bedell