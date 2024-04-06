The Local Groove - December 28, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from December 28, 2024
Featuring;
Cass & The Bailout Crew - The Cat Song
Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band - Armchair Preachers
Clark McLane Band - Mankind (A Mysterious Happening)
Eric Ian Farmer - Fortune
Erin Condo - Rosalita
Idle Kyle - Grounded
John Cunningham - The Long Way Back To You
JT Blues - Cold Firey Lake
Stars In Sapphire - Illuminate
The PennSoulvanians - Pilgrimage
Host - Don Bedell