Three-day 'Servello-bration' to highlight the life and legacy of Altoona artist Joe Servello

A documentary premiering this month highlights the life and legacy of Altoona artist, Joe Servello, who is well known for his children’s book illustrations, which have a broad reach outside of Altoona.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Kathrine Muller, the creator and director of "Not Your Average Joe." She is holding an ArtsAltoona "Family Coloring Book," which includes some works by Joe Servello. She is also holding "You Are An Artist," a book he wrote and illustrated for the Montessori program in 2000. This version has some modifications, including information about ArtsAltoona.

Kathrine Muller is the creator and director of the documentary, "Not Your Average Joe." She said she's known Servello, who turns 92 this year, since the mid 80's. She wanted to share his story with more people.

“It's a story of a life well-lived. A varied kind of life, hometown icon, but he's lived several other places. He's lived in New York City. He's lived in Buffalo, Philadelphia, Long Island, and his work is in many of those places too," Muller said. “Joe is a fairly humble person. And I said, ‘I'd like to do a documentary on your life.’ I said ‘There will be a lot of people saying great things about you.’ And he looked at me and he said, ‘Yeah, that will amuse me.'"

Sydney Roach / WPSU A mural outside of the Historic Mishler Theatre in Altoona. It was painted by Altoona-native Joe Servello, who is featured in the upcoming documentary, "Not Your Average Joe."

Servello's sculptures and murals can be found throughout Altoona, including at the Historic Mishler Theatre and the Altoona Transportation Center. He also has works displayed at other places he’s lived, including Philadelphia, Buffalo and Long Island.

“Most of his work as an artist was illustrating books. He's done a lot of work with Aline Wolf, who was at the Montessori School, Penn-Mont Academy. Those books were spread out through the Montessori world," Muller said, referring to the educational method started by Maria Montessori.

Some of those books include “The World Is Big and I’m So Small,” the “Nap Master” and “Too Little.”

Muller said even people who know Servello can learn something new from the documentary.

"Some people might not know that he's a veteran. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was an actor and a director, (and a) teacher," Muller said. One of the places he taught is Penn State.

1 of 3 — servello book2.jpeg Inside of Joe Servello's "You Are An Artist" book. Servello wrote and illustrated the children's book for the Montessori program in 2000. Sydney Roach / WPSU 2 of 3 — Servello book illustrations.jpg Examples of books illustrated by Altoona artist, Joe Servello. Provided by Forever Forward Productions 3 of 3 — Servello artwork.png A train painting by Altoona artist, Joe Servello. Many of Servello's works feature trains, which have a deep historical connection to Altoona. Provided by Forever Forward Productions

“Not Your Average Joe” will premiere April 12 at the ArtsAltoona Sanctuary. The event is free and open to the public, but Muller says donations are appreciated. Those funds support ArtsAltoona and Forever Forward Productions, the production company behind the documentary.

That premiere is part of a three-day “Servello-bration” honoring Servello’s works. There will be an art walk in downtown Altoona on April 13 and a one-day exhibit at the Railroaders Memorial Museum on Sunday. Regular museum admission will be charged for that event.

The trailer for the documentary is available on “Forever Forward Production’s” YouTube page.