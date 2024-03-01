Penn State President Bendapudi argues for funding 'parity' before state House committee

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi made the case about why the university should get more state funding during a state House Appropriations Committee hearing Thursday, saying the stagnant state funding Penn State has seen in recent years does matter.

“Other states are investing way more in higher education, and it will have an impact on our economy and our future," said Bendapudi.

She was appearing along with the leaders of Pennsylvania’s three other state-related universities: Temple, Pitt and Lincoln universities.

The hearing comes as Bendapudi has been making budget cuts to many of Penn State’s colleges and departments. The Commonwealth Campuses are slated to see an overall funding drop of 14.1% in fiscal year 2026.

Bendapudi has also been making the case that Penn State ranks last when it comes to state support per in-state student. She continued that message during the appropriations hearing.

“This is not a plea to take away from anybody, but it’s a desperate plea to all of you to please bring us to parity," she said.

Governor Josh Shapiro has proposed increasing funding to Penn State, Pitt, Temple and Lincoln universities by 5% in the next budget year. He’s also calling for “performance-based” funding. Bendapudi has spoken in support of that as well.