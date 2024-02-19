Penn State's THON raises nearly $17 million in pediatric cancer funds

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of Penn State students have raised more than $16.9 million for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon.

The $16,955,683.63 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world's largest student-run philanthropy. It topped last year’s total of $15,006,132.46.

Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who are helped by thousands of other students in support roles.

Officials say the dance marathon, which draws 16,500 volunteers each year, has raised more than $235 million and the fund has helped over 4,800 families over more than a half-century of existence.