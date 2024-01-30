Rail station could come to Curtin Village in Centre County, if state historic grant is approved

A historical preservation non-profit in Centre County is working on a plan to rebuild a railroad station from the mid-1800s at Eagle Iron Works and Curtin Village. Organizers say it’s part of a larger effort to increase rail travel throughout central Pennsylvania.

In Tuesday's Centre County Commissioners meeting, commissioners approved a letter of support for The Roland Curtin Foundation to seek state grant funding. The foundation operates Eagle Iron Works and Curtin Village, which is a historical site near Milesburg. The iron furnace, owner’s mansion and worker houses are set up as educational spaces.

Sue Hannegan, the foundation’s president, said they are seeking $2.3 million in grant funding from America250PA. It’s a state committee providing grants to historical projects ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“The request is to reconstruct the company store, the railroad station and the siding, and the amenities that are needed to make that a premier destination for rail excursions in Centre County and beyond," Hannegan said.

Hannegan says rebuilding a train station at Curtin Village is part of a larger effort to connect other railways in Centre County and throughout the region.

“There will be potential to actually encourage trips greater than just originating in Centre County. They may originate in Tyrone to the west and Lock Haven to the east," Hannegan said.

If this funding is approved, Hannegan said construction should start in July 2026, during America’s 250th birthday.

County Commissioner Amber Concepcion said America250PA is a state committee with legislators from both parties. It provides grants to historical projects ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“This clearly fits square in the middle of highlighting what is important history in Pennsylvania, in terms of our past as with the iron works there, that's been critical to the economy of Central Pennsylvania," Concepcion said.

According to America250PA's website, projects must begin or be completed by 2026.