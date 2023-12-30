The Local Groove - December 30, 2023
Archive of the Local Groove from December 30, 2023
Featuring:
Adam & The Armadillos - One of Those
Caryn Dixon - Print Your Name And Sign
Cass & The Bailout Crew - Poor Damn Excuse
Coconut Wolf - White Out
Edward Kenepp - Make Me Whole
Finster - I Like The Fact
Mellow Honey - The Corner
OBI - Enchantress
OK Otter - The Rat King
R.H.O.D.E.S. - End of Entropy
The Extra Miles - Days Like These
The Jaded Lips - Shallow Woman
The PennSoulvanians - Bounce Back
Valtune - Invade My Soul
Host - Don Bedell