The Local Groove - December 30, 2023

WPSU
Published December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

Archive of the Local Groove from December 30, 2023
Featuring:

Adam & The Armadillos - One of Those
Caryn Dixon - Print Your Name And Sign
Cass & The Bailout Crew - Poor Damn Excuse
Coconut Wolf - White Out
Edward Kenepp - Make Me Whole
Finster - I Like The Fact
Mellow Honey - The Corner
OBI - Enchantress
OK Otter - The Rat King
R.H.O.D.E.S. - End of Entropy
The Extra Miles - Days Like These
The Jaded Lips - Shallow Woman
The PennSoulvanians - Bounce Back
Valtune - Invade My Soul

Host - Don Bedell