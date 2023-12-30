The Local Groove - December 30, 2023

Archive of the Local Groove from December 30, 2023

Featuring:

Adam & The Armadillos - One of Those

Caryn Dixon - Print Your Name And Sign

Cass & The Bailout Crew - Poor Damn Excuse

Coconut Wolf - White Out

Edward Kenepp - Make Me Whole

Finster - I Like The Fact

Mellow Honey - The Corner

OBI - Enchantress

OK Otter - The Rat King

R.H.O.D.E.S. - End of Entropy

The Extra Miles - Days Like These

The Jaded Lips - Shallow Woman

The PennSoulvanians - Bounce Back

Valtune - Invade My Soul

Host - Don Bedell