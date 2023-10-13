Who's in and who's out of the 2024 presidential race? Test yourself in the quiz

This week, Americans observed a national holiday of recent vintage — Amazon Prime Day — by stocking up on a decade's worth of Swiffers and exchanging the traditional greeting, "Didn't this already happen this year?"

Fat Bear Week ended with a victor announced on Wednesday. Who is she? (We just gave you a clue.) Are you up on candidates and candies, and their undesirable ingredients? The ruthless parade of celebrity memoir releases? Halloween décor? You'll need knowledge of it all for an 11 out of 11 this week.

NPR is committed to covering the crisis in the Middle East and you can follow our reporting. This week's quiz will look at what else is making news this week.

