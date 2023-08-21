Penn State partially reopens Eisenhower Parking Deck affected by sinkhole, explains cause

The Eisenhower Parking Deck on Penn State’s University Park campus is partially open again. A Penn State release stated the north section of the deck and the Yellow F surface lot will remain closed until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

Overflow parking for Yellow F permit holders are available at all sections of Yellow H, all Orange lots, and the Commuter lots.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Eisenhower Road is closed between the deck entrance and exit.

Eisenhower Road is still closed between the deck entrance and exit. Vehicles will have to enter from the west end of Eisenhower Road via Shortlidge Road. Vehicles leaving the deck will have to travel east to Bigler Road.

The university said the sinkhole was caused by water from a failed underground stormwater pipe. University workers diverted stormwater to other parts of the system to stop more water from coming into the sinkhole. Backfilling materials were put into the sinkhole to provide stability, according to the release.

The deck is structurally stable and poses no risk for those parking in the deck, according to analysis by the university and third-party structural engineers.

The failed portion of the stormwater sewer pipe will eventually be fully repaired and returned to service, according to the university’s release.