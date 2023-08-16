Penn State's Eisenhower Parking Deck closed due to sinkhole

Eisenhower Parking Deck and Eisenhower Road on Penn State's University Park campus are closed after a sinkhole was reported near the front of the deck, according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

"Engineering teams from Office of the Physical Plant are on site to evaluate the structure and determine next steps," DuBois said.

DuBois said the area was closed "out of an abundance of caution." Text alerts around noon announced the closure and asked people to avoid the area.

Penn State said University Police and Transportation Services staff are helping permit holders remove their vehicles.

Anyone currently parked inside Eisenhower Deck is asked to meet at the lawn south of the Millenium Science Center. Permit holders will be guided to the deck to remove their vehicles.

Penn State says permit holders can park at any other campus parking deck or the Commuter lots for the rest of the day. Some vehicles may not be able to be removed due to safety concerns, according to a Penn State alert. For anyone whose vehicle cannot be removed, Transportation Staff will help with transportation home tonight and to campus tomorrow.

DuBois said this is a developing situation and that more information will be shared as it becomes available.