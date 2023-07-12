Here are the 2023 Emmy Award nominations
Nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma.
Below are nominees in some of the main categories. You can find a complete list here.
The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on Fox on Monday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.
Outstanding drama series
AndorBetter Call SaulThe CrownHouse of the DragonThe Last of UsSuccessionThe White LotusYellowjackets
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer series
Daisy Jones & the SixFleishman Is in TroubleObi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Ali Wong (Beef)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding reality competition program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding talk series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
