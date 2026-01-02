WPSU Jazz Archive - January 2, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 2, 2026 hosted by Frank Mueller.

The program features performances by Stefan Scaggiari Trio, Ken Peplowski Quintet, Ray Brown Trio, Jessie Davis, George Van Eps, Susannah McCorkle, Stan Getz, Ruby Braff and His New England Soundhounds, Maynard Ferguson and Big Bop Nouveau, Woody Herman and The Young Thundering Herd, Rosemary Clooney, JATP All Stars feat. Billie Holliday, Gerry Mulligan the Paul Desmond Quartet, Gerry Mulligan, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Oscar Peterson Trio and Clark Terry, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.