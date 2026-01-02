© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - January 2, 2026

WPSU | By Frank Mueller
Published January 2, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Jazz pianist Thelonious Monk performs at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. on July 5, 1963. (AP Photo)
File Photo
/
AP
Jazz pianist Thelonious Monk performs at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. on July 5, 1963.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 2, 2026 hosted by Frank Mueller.

The program features performances by Stefan Scaggiari Trio, Ken Peplowski Quintet, Ray Brown Trio, Jessie Davis, George Van Eps, Susannah McCorkle, Stan Getz, Ruby Braff and His New England Soundhounds, Maynard Ferguson and Big Bop Nouveau, Woody Herman and The Young Thundering Herd, Rosemary Clooney, JATP All Stars feat. Billie Holliday, Gerry Mulligan the Paul Desmond Quartet, Gerry Mulligan, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Oscar Peterson Trio and Clark Terry, and more

 Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Frank Mueller
Frank Mueller was blessed to grow up in a home where a love of good music was as natural as a love of good food and friends. Jazz became a more serious part of his musical diet after beginning work at KUNV in Las Vegas, where many of the hosts were working musicians and where legends in the genre were regular visitors. They started him with "Kind of Blue" and "Out of Time" and his love for the music only grew from there. Frank loves spending time with his family and is an avid cyclist and, as someone who primarily lived in western states, is still amazed at how green it is in Pennsylvania.
See stories by Frank Mueller