Pennsylvania libraries hope legislation lets them continue offering U.S. passport services

Many nonprofit libraries in Pennsylvania serve as places to apply for a U.S. passport, but last fall the U.S. State Department put those libraries on notice: they were going to have to stop serving as passport acceptance facilities. Now those libraries are turning to Congress for help.

Vince Giordano, director of the Juniata County Library in Mifflintown, was helping Dalton Rowe apply for a passport for the first time on a recent day, including filling out the application, pulling together the needed documents and getting his photograph taken.

For assisting with the passport application process, the library and other agencies can charge a $35 facility acceptance fee. The library also charges $10 for taking the photos. That adds up to a meaningful piece of a small library’s budget. But those fees, and the convenience of applying for a passport at a local library could be in jeopardy. Late last year, the State Department asked libraries in Pennsylvania and across the country whether they were "government agencies" or "nonprofits."

Robbin Degeratu, assistant director and passport acceptance facility manager at the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport, was one of many library officials who got that notice.

“That paperwork was very clear that if your facility responded — and we were, of course, required to respond — but if you responded that you were a 'nonprofit,' your facility would lose its status as a passport acceptance facility due to a change in enforcement," she said.

James V. Brown Library The James V. Brown Library in Williamsport is one of the nonprofit libraries in Pennsylvania that are passport acceptance facilities.

So far, Degeratu’s library has not been given a date when it has to stop passport assistance. And she and others are hoping to be able to continue offering the service.

“The flexibility of being able to come back to a place that doesn't require appointments and has those accessible hours is really beneficial to the community," she said.

Members of Congress have heard the outcry from nonprofit libraries. And in response U.S. Rep. John Joyce, a Republican who represents southcentral Pennsylvania, introduced legislation on Jan. 12 that would be a fix.

“Despite past and current practice, existing federal law does not explicitly allow for public libraries, which are organized as non-profit, charitable organizations, to collect and retain execution fees for processing passport applications," notes a news release from Joyce about the legislation.

His legislation would add nonprofit public libraries to the list of governmental agencies, including U.S. post offices and county- and city-owned libraries, that can serve as passport acceptance facilities.

Last year in Pennsylvania, more than 26 of those nonprofit public libraries processed more than 41,000 passport applications. Christi Buker, executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association, said at least two libraries in Pennsylvania had their certification pulled when the notice went out, and they’ve had to stop assisting with passport applications.

She said she’s “thrilled” with the legislation Joyce introduced and others have signed on to.

“We don't see this as really a controversial issue," Buker said. "We just see it as an ‘oops moment,’ if you will. That the legislation was not explicit, but the impact of not fixing it will have significant impact in Pennsylvania and potentially in other states too. So we are hopeful that it will get done and get done quickly and that libraries can continue to serve as passport acceptance facilities.”

The Williamsport library, which just finished its 18th year as a passport acceptance facility, assisted with more than 2,100 first-time passports. That adds up to about $90,000 a year in revenue. They also helped with more than 670 renewals.

At the Juniata County Library, the impact of not being able to assist with passports would also be significant. Giordano says his library processed about 700 passport applications last year. That adds up to about $30,000 to $35,000 dollars a year for the library. And, like the Williamsport library, it comes as they’re seeing cuts in county funding.

“I heard it once said that for public libraries to continue on, they have to find little side hustles," Giordano said. "We don't charge for a library card here. So, you know, how do you keep the lights on? How do you keep going?”

And more than the money, Giordano said assisting with passports connects them with the community.

"Someone can sit down with them, look at their form, explain things, and they know that the money that they're paying goes to the library that supports their community. And, you know, it really does form some goodwill and relationships with us," he said. "We see how much word travels around in the area. We have people who are coming in now who've said their parents came in two years ago for a passport. And it's that chain that keeps going — it's fun.

Along with Joyce, so far eight Representatives — four Democrats and four Republicans — have signed on to the legislation as cosponsors.

