Double-digit snowfall and cold temperatures likely in central PA this weekend

Central Pennsylvania has been behind in its snowfall this winter, but that streak could be coming to an end this weekend with a winter storm that could bring double-digit snowfall to much of the state.

Rob Lydick, a meteorologist and executive producer of Weather World at Penn State, said central Pennsylvania, in particular, has been in a “snow drought.”

“It's been about five years since we've had kind of a good double-digit type of snowfall, but the set up with this particular storm that we have coming in for the weekend, lingering into the very beginning of next week, looks favorable for a good snow event for snow lovers, but also could be a high impact event as well," he said.

Lydick said Weather World will not forecast specific amounts of snow until Friday evening, because of the uncertainty with the changing storm track. But they are saying that double-digit snowfall is possible from Pittsburgh up toward Bradford and northcentral Pennsylvania. From the Laurel Highlands through central Pennsylvania to the northeast, double digit snowfall is likely. Southcentral and southeastern Pennsylvania could see mixed precipitation.

“Right now we have the onset of the storm starting Saturday night, and really coming down at a pretty good rate at times on Sunday," Lydick said.

They’re keeping an eye on whether the storm will end first-thing Monday or continue into the afternoon.

“Sunday's a good stay-home day when it comes to travel, and I think the travel could even be impacted going into Monday," Lydick said.

He said along with the snow will be dangerously cold temperatures and cold air that lingers into February.