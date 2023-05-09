Airline regulation proposals would benefit stranded passengers

The Biden administration is proposing regulations that would require airlines to compensate stranded passengers when the carrier is at fault for the canceled flight. Hotels, meals and ground transportation would be covered in the proposals if successfully adopted.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to unpack what this means for passengers and the airline industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.