Poetry Moment: 'Dear Friend Since Childhood' by Hayden Saunier

Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Todd Davis is a professor of English and Environmental Studies at Penn State Altoona.

This episode’s poem is “Dear Friend Since Childhood” by Hayden Saunier.

Hayden Saunier is the author of five poetry collections, most recently A Cartography of Home and How to Wear This Body. Her work has been awarded the Pablo Neruda Prize, the Rattle Poetry Prize, the Gell Poetry Award, and the Keystone Award. An actor as well as a writer, Hayden is founder and director of No River Twice, an improvised, interactive, audience-driven poetry reading. She grew up in piedmont Virginia and now lives between a sugar maple and a sycamore above a creek in eastern Pennsylvania.

Friendship occurs in many forms over a lifetime, and some of us have friends who remember us from our earliest years of childhood. In today’s poem, the poet sets a scene to take her back to a place where a friendship was shared in a small creek, resurrecting youthful mothers who watch over these two childhood friends as they play in the water, building an earthen dam, that when burst, allows the water’s currents to carry them downstream into another life that awaits them.

Here's —

Dear Friend Since Childhood

Let’s set the scene

one hour before sunset

memory’s golden hour

light shot across the field

bright haze of pollen

gleaming insects, swallows

dropping in and out of sky

above the pasture’s

twenty-seven different shades

of iridescent green

we counted once—

we counted everything—

let’s spread those blankets out

across tall grasses

where our mothers sit

barelegged, straight-backed,

impossibly young,

peeling waxy opaque paper

from chicken salad sandwiches,

or shelling hard-boiled eggs

with oval fingernails,

their beautiful hands,

so fluid and cool— offering

each other coffee from

a Scotch plaid thermos.

Quick, dam up the creek bed,

make a shallow pool

the way we used to do

and lie back in the water

kick hard against the dam

of earth and stone

one kick was all it ever took—

and then let’s try to love

the way the current tries

to carry us away.

————

That was “Dear Friend Since Childhood” by Hayden Saunier.

This is host Todd Davis' final episode as host of Poetry Moment. He hopes the poems over this past year have carried you into new worlds.

Thank you for having shared so many moments of poetry with Poetry Moment this year.

Hear more episodes of Poetry Moment at WPSU.org/poetrymoment.

Music by Eric Ian Farmer.