Todd Davis is the 2022-23 host of "Poetry Moment" on WPSU.

For the past 20 years, Davis has lived and worked along the Allegheny Front between the villages of Bellwood and Tipton. He is the author of seven books of poetry, including most recently “Coffin Honey” and “Native Species,” both published by Michigan State University Press. He edited the nonfiction collection, Fast Break to Line Break: Poets on the Art of Basketball, and co-edited the anthology Making Poems. His writing has won the Midwest Book Award, the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Prize, the Chautauqua Editors Prize, and the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year. He teaches environmental studies, creative writing, and American literature at Pennsylvania State University’s Altoona College.

You can find out more about Davis on his website.

