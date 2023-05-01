A striking number of Mass. legislators have a financial stake in approving a rent control policy

The Boston area has some of the highest housing costs in the country. The city wants to institute a form of rent control, but they have to get approval from the state legislature to do it since voters banned the policy statewide nearly 30 years ago.

But a recent Boston Globe investigation found a striking number of legislators in Massachusetts are landlords — and very few are renters.

Boston Globe reporter Emma Platoff joins Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing to talk about why this might pose an issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

