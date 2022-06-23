LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An underdog came out on top at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Four-year-old Trumpet is the first bloodhound ever to take home the coveted best-in-show title. And he has something else to toot his horn about - he's a newcomer. The wrinkly faced canine just started competing in January. Trumpet comes from a line of record-setters. His great-grandad, Trigger, once held the Guinness World Record for longest ears on a dog. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.