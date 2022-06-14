Jan. 6 committee to zero in on ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with The Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig to discuss the latest news from the congressional hearings investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

She also talks about Tuesday’s Post story about efforts by former President Donald Trump to pressure the Justice Department to investigate false claims of election fraud.

