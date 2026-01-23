© 2026 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - January 23, 2026

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published January 23, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
William P. Gottlieb
/
Gottlieb Collection – Library of Congress
Portrait of Django Reinhardt at the Aquarium, New York City, Nov. 1946.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 23, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The show includes tracks from Django Reinhardt, Ruby Rushton, Florian Ross & WDR Big Band, Holly Cole, Jacob Collier, Gabi Hartmann, Vancouver Jazz Orchestra, Astrud Gilberto, Lorenzo De Finti, Tito Puente, Michael Dease, Brad Mehldau with Chris Thile, Herbie Hancock, Joshua Redman, s Lloyd with Jason Moran & Marvin Sewell, Mel Tormé with Rob McConnell and The Boss Brass, Chet Baker, Christian McBride Big Band, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
