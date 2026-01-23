WPSU Jazz Archive - January 23, 2026
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 23, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.
The show includes tracks from Django Reinhardt, Ruby Rushton, Florian Ross & WDR Big Band, Holly Cole, Jacob Collier, Gabi Hartmann, Vancouver Jazz Orchestra, Astrud Gilberto, Lorenzo De Finti, Tito Puente, Michael Dease, Brad Mehldau with Chris Thile, Herbie Hancock, Joshua Redman, s Lloyd with Jason Moran & Marvin Sewell, Mel Tormé with Rob McConnell and The Boss Brass, Chet Baker, Christian McBride Big Band, and more.
