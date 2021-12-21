© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health Minute: Food and Traditions

WPSU | By Cheraine Stanford
Published November 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Health Minute logo

This episode originally aired on 12/21/21.

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

The holidays are a great time to share traditions with family and friends.

Many people have recipes handed down from generation to generation and holiday customs that integrate family, religious, and cultural traditions.

Plan for the holidays now by ordering any special ingredients or materials you’ll need for your celebration.

Consider speaking with older members of your family to see if there are any special foods or traditions you may not have learned about yet. It’s always fun and entertaining to include additional traditions or start a new tradition of your own.

We wish all our listeners a healthy and happy holiday season rich with traditions.

Cheraine Stanford
Cheraine Stanford is the Content Strategy Director at WPSU, responsible for developing the station's original productions across digital, radio and television.
See stories by Cheraine Stanford
Related Content
Load More