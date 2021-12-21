Health Minute: Food and Traditions

This episode originally aired on 12/21/21.

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

The holidays are a great time to share traditions with family and friends.

Many people have recipes handed down from generation to generation and holiday customs that integrate family, religious, and cultural traditions.

Plan for the holidays now by ordering any special ingredients or materials you’ll need for your celebration.

Consider speaking with older members of your family to see if there are any special foods or traditions you may not have learned about yet. It’s always fun and entertaining to include additional traditions or start a new tradition of your own.

We wish all our listeners a healthy and happy holiday season rich with traditions.