New Mix: Jeff Tweedy, Kevin Morby, Big Thief, Mitski And More

A couple of weeks ago I snuck a Harry Styles cut on the show, to see if I could trick Bob Boilen into loving the One Direction singer's solo effort by not telling him who it was. (It didn't work). This week I try to get another One Direction song by Bob via one of his favorite singers, Mitski, performing a cover of the song "Fireproof" from One Direction's album Four. Did I fool Bob? Oh yeah.

Bob followed with a burst of gritty rock from singer Kevin Morby, who pays tribute to The Ramones on the song "1234." We've also got a brief conversation with Morby about how he used to listen to The Ramones as a child — in daycare — and why he decided to pay tribute to the band on his new album, City Music.

Also on the show: Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy's quiet, acoustic version of the band's propulsive pop song "I'm Always In Love," from a new collection of solo studio sessions; Canadian singer and guitarist Jon McKiel calls for love and unity in a chaotic and cathartic new rock track; the Brooklyn-based band Big Thief has what has become Bob Boilen's favorite song of the year; and the arresting sounds of singer Kate Stables, a Paris-based artist who writes and records as This Is The Kit. -- Robin Hilton

