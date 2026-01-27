Booklight PA: Read Gov. Josh Shapiro’s memoir with Pa.’s top political journalists

In the midst of launching another bid for governor, Josh Shapiro releases his new memoir Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service. HarperCollins Publishers writes that Shapiro “relates powerful stories about his family, faith, and what matters to Americans tired of all the divisiveness and distrust in our leaders.”

As a part of Spotlight PA’s book club, Booklight PA, investigative reporters Angela Couloumbis, Stephen Caruso, and the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gillian McGoldrick dissect the memoir and compare it to their own years of reporting.

Join us Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

This event is in partnership with A Novel Idea, a community-minded bookstore and event space in East Passyunk, Philadelphia, run by Alexander Schneider and Christina Rosso-Schneider. Read more about A Novel Idea and purchase your books here.

Register and submit your questions for the reporters here. Stay up to date with all our book club info by joining our Fable and Discord.

Upcoming Booklight PA events:

March 26: Shut up and Read with author Jeannine Cook